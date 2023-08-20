PM Lee says succession plans 'back on track', recent controversies won't delay timeline

His original plan was to hand over and step down as Singapore's Prime Minister by 2022.

"But the pandemic disrupted this plan," said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at his 2023 National Day Rally today (Aug 20) at the Institute of Technical Education Headquarters in Ang Mo Kio.

"I promised Singaporeans that I would see the nation through the crisis, together with both the current and the 4G leadership," he added.

"Now Covid-19 is behind us, and my succession plans are back on track."

During his speech, PM Lee said he initially meant to step down by 2022, before his 70th birthday.

Although the pandemic is over, PM Lee noted that "several controversial issues have drawn Singaporeans' attention" recently.

He was referring to the resignation of former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and MP Cheng Li Hui, after both were discovered to be having an extramarital affair, as well as CPIB's probe of Transport Minister S Iswaran last month.

Noting that he had already spoken about the incidents in Parliament and in his National Day speech, PM Lee said: "Let me assure you: these incidents will not delay my timetable for renewal."

He added that he intends to focus on supporting the 4G team and their agenda.

"The 4G will soon wrap up the Forward SG exercise, but their journey is just beginning," he said.

Thanking Singaporeans for standing with his team "through thick and thin", PM Lee urged them to give Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his team their fullest support after they take over.

He said: "I have every confidence in Lawrence Wong and his team. We share the same core convictions that we are stewards of Singapore, entrusted with the immense responsibility to lead and care for our nation."

