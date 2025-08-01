PM Lawrence Wong to deliver National Day message on Aug 8

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's National Day message will be delivered on Aug 8 (Friday), the eve of National Day.

PM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, will deliver his message in English. This is his second National Day message since he took over as Singapore's fourth prime minister on May 15, 2024.

His message will be broadcast at 6.40pm on CNA and radio station CNA938.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will deliver the message in Mandarin, and it will be broadcast on Mediacorp's Channel 8 and radio station Capital 95.8FM at 8.40pm.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim will deliver the message in Malay. This will be broadcast at 8.30pm on Mediacorp's Suria.

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash will deliver the message in Tamil. This will be broadcast at 9pm on Mediacorp's Vasantham and radio statio Oli 96.8FM.

The Prime Minister's Office said that the National Day message will also be available on its website and YouTube channel after the first broadcasts.

In PM Wong's maiden National Day message last August, he addressed key concerns regarding cost of living in Singapore. He also spoke on housing affordability, and the social support system.

At the swearing-in of the new cabinet on May 23, 2025, PM Wong talked about navigating Singapore through economic challenges, and securing an "assured place" for Singapore in a "changed world".

He also said that the Government will be strengthening Singapore's social compact by keeping essential services - including education, healthcare and housing - accessible and affordable.

The National Day Rally will be held at the Institute of Technical Education on Aug 17.

