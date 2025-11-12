PM Lawrence Wong officially launches new Communicable Diseases Agency: 'Ambitious and important mission'

Singapore must be better prepared for future pandemics, and the new Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) will play a key role in strengthening the nation's response readiness, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Nov 12).

Officially launching the statutory board, which falls under the Ministry of Health's purview, PM Wong said the Covid-19 pandemic required an integrated response from various sectors and pushed the nation to improve processes and systems.

"But we also know that we cannot simply copy the same playbook and end up fighting the last war because with every new emerging disease, there will be new challenges," he stated.

By marrying public health functions previously under various agencies, CDA will enhance collaboration and ensure pandemic preparedness plans are quickly refined and implementable.

PM Wong, who is also Minister for Finance, said the statutory board must firstly focus on strengthening international co-operation, as support for multilateralism in global health is weakening.

"We do not have to be passive bystanders," he declared, adding that CDA should work with like-minded global partners on disease surveillance, intelligence sharing as well as research and development in domains such as vaccines.

The agency will also "take the lead" in updating national pandemic plans, PM Wong said, likening it to an insurance policy.

"In good times, often people will say why we are spending so much on insurance — it is so expensive. What a waste of money. But when the crisis comes — everyone says why did we not buy enough insurance?"

He continued that Singapore must be alert to emerging risks so as to react in time, and the CDA must hence work with partners to continually review stockpiles, surge capacities and capabilities.

CDA became operational on April 1 and has since introduced various infectious diseases-related initiatives, including a pandemic preparedness framework and updating the national vaccinations guidance for adults.

PM Wong highlighted that the agency must be a trusted and authoritative source of accurate, clear and timely information to help citizens understand public health measures.

"The CDA has an ambitious and important mission," he said, expressing his confidence in its leadership.

He also emphasised the need to support CDA officers, who "[put] the nation's needs above themselves" and are "the key line of defence in protecting Singapore".

"When the next crisis comes, and it will come when the next pandemic strikes, the Government cannot act alone. We will once again need the full support and participation of every Singaporean — to stay vigilant, to act responsibly and to stand together.

"Only by working together — as one united Singapore — can we overcome the next pandemic."

