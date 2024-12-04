PM Lawrence Wong named PAP's secretary-general

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has been named the new secretary-general of the People's Action Party, succeeding Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Desmond Choo, Lam Pin Min, Ng Chee Meng and Sim Ann were additional members co-opted on Wednesday (Dec 4).

The party's Central Executive Committee also elected the following office holders:

Chairman: Heng Swee Keat

Vice-chairman: Masagos Zulkifli

Secretary-general: Lawrence Wong

Assistant secretaries-general: Chan Chun Sing, Desmond Lee

Treasurer: K. Shanmugam

Assistant treasurer: Ong Ye Kung

Organising secretaries: Grace Fu, Edwin Tong

Members: Chee Hong Tat, Desmond Choo, Indranee Rajah, Lam Pin Min, Lee Hsien Loong, Ng Chee Meng, Sim Ann, Dr Tan See Leng, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan

Observers had expected Ng to be co-opted at the CEC's first meeting, given the traditional symbiotic relationship between the labour movement and the PAP. Ng is NTUC's secretary-general.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.