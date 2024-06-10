PM Lawrence Wong to visit Brunei and Malaysia in first overseas trip since taking office

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will begin his series of introductory visits to South-east Asian capitals with a two-day trip to Brunei and Malaysia, starting on June 11.

In Brunei, PM Wong will have an audience with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his wife, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, who will host him to lunch.

In Bandar Seri Begawan, he will also meet Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office Al-Muhtadee Billah and his wife, Princess Pengiran Anak Sarah.

PM Wong will then leave for Malaysia in the evening, said the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement.

In Kuala Lumpur, he will meet Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, as well as other Malaysian leaders.

This is PM Wong’s first overseas trip since he was sworn in as prime minister on May 15, continuing a custom established by the Republic’s earlier leaders.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, when he took over as prime minister in August 2004, had also started his introductory visits to South-east Asian capitals with Brunei and Malaysia. Singapore enjoys longstanding and close relations with both neighbours.

The latest visit is PM Wong’s second to Brunei in six months. He was last there in December 2023, when he was invited by Crown Prince Billah to co-chair the Ninth Young Leaders’ Programme, an annual exchange of visits that both countries take turns to host.

During that trip, both Singapore and Brunei, the two smallest countries in Asean, reaffirmed their shared commitment to elevate ties, as 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

PM Wong will be accompanied in Brunei by his wife, Ms Loo Tze Lui, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, and Minister of State for Communications and Information and Health Rahayu Mahzam.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be the acting prime minister in PM Wong’s absence.

ALSO READ: PM Lawrence Wong says both he and Singapore have come far, but there's 'much more to do'

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.