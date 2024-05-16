'A story of possibilities': PM Lawrence Wong says both he and Singapore have come far, but there's 'much more to do'

Born just seven years after Singapore gained independence, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong witnessed the country's rapid growth from third to first world.

The 51-year-old was born in 1972, when Singapore "was a young nation" with "not much to our name".

But that did not stop the pioneer generation, which included his parents, from "believing in new possibilities" and working hard to improve their lives, said PM Wong in a 11-minute video aired on CNA on Wednesday (May 15) — the same day he was sworn in as prime minister.

He recounted that his father came to Singapore from Malaysia as a young man looking for a job, while his mother completed her secondary school education and became a school teacher.

From a student at Haig Boys' Primary School to being the fourth prime minister of Singapore, PM Wong described his journey as "a story of possibilities".

"If you asked me 30 years ago, if I had envisaged all this, my answer would be no," he said.

And his father, who died three years ago, "certainly would have been surprised that a son of someone of his background could be prime minister", he added.

"But it would have vindicated his faith that he made the right choice coming to Singapore."

'Much more to do'

However, the newly minted prime minister noted: "Much as we have accomplished, there is still much more to do."

The world today is "vastly different" from the one he was born into, he added, citing how climate change now "poses a threat to our very existence", as well as the 'fraught and complex' geo-politics.

How can Singapore ride these challenges and continue to thrive and prosper?

PM Wong said he will need the help of his colleagues and Singaporeans "to write the next chapter of the Singapore story".

In a speech during his swearing-in ceremony at the Istana, he said that one of his key priorities is to identify and persuade younger Singaporeans in their 30s and 40s to serve.

The prime minister also called on Singaporeans to join him in the ambitious goal of building a society where everyone matters "and a Singapore that matters to all Singaporeans".

"Ambitious" and "gutsy" are how Pravita Nithiah Nandan, a train operations specialist at SMRT who attended the inauguration ceremony, described Singapore's new leader.

While she's concerned about the rising cost of living, the 37-year-old told AsiaOne: "He seems very confident to want to move our country forward, and I look forward to seeing it happen."

Chief bus captain at SBS Transit Mak Mun Whai, who was also at the event, said: "This is the first time I've seen a leader in Singapore calling his citizens to step forward to serve.

"He belongs in our era and is like my next-door neighbour."

