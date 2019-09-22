PM Lee to meet US President Trump during New York visit and speak at UN General Assembly

Read also

PM Lee will take part in a series of UN meetings, including the Climate Action Summit, and meet foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

In addition, PM Lee will host a reception for members of the Forum of Small States, an informal grouping of more than 100 small countries launched by Singapore in 1992.

During the visit, PM Lee will receive the World Statesman Award from the Appeal of Conscience Foundation, a New York-based interfaith organisation.

Past awardees include former British prime minister David Cameron and former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

PM Lee will meet industry and financial sector leaders, as well as other prominent US personalities, and attend a reception with overseas Singaporeans, said the PMO.

PM Lee was last in America in October 2017 for an official working visit to Washington, DC, the nation's capital, at the invitation of Mr Trump.

He has met the US President on two other occasions: once on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg in July 2017, and again when Mr Trump visited Singapore for his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June last year.