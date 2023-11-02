PM Lee receives updated Covid-19 vaccine, urges public to do the same

It's time to keep up to date with your Covid-19 vaccination, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (Nov 2).

The 71-year-old shared on social media that he received an updated Covid-19 vaccine at Singapore General Hospital.

Rolled out by the health ministry on Monday, the updated vaccine is based on Omicron XBB 1.5 and better protects against the current and emerging strains of the virus, PM Lee explained.

He also addressed a common question — does one still need to get vaccinated, especially if they've already had Covid-19?

"My symptoms were minimal and I felt generally fine, most likely because I had kept my vaccination updated. But my protection will wane over time, and so will yours," said PM Lee, who tested positive for Covid-19 in May and June.

PM Lee also urged those aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable individuals, as well as residents of aged care facilities to get the updated vaccine.

"Vaccination is the best protection against Covid-19," PM Lee said.

The new vaccine is available for free to everyone aged six months and above.

In a news release on Oct 28, the health ministry said that members of public may receive their vaccination by walking into any Joint Testing and Vaccination Centre, Public Health Preparedness Clinic or polyclinic offering the vaccine.

A list of the nearest vaccination site and the types of vaccines offered at each site can be found at https://www.gowhere.gov.sg/vaccine.

In October, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that Singapore was experiencing a new wave of Covid-19 infections, with majority of the cases driven by two descendants of the XBB Omicron variant - the EG.5 and its sub-lineage HK.3.

