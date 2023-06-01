PM Lee tests positive for Covid-19 again

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has tested positive for Covid-19 again, just weeks after he caught the disease.

"I feel fine but I am afraid I have turned Covid-19 positive again," he said in an Instagram post on Thursday (June 1) morning.

"My doctors say it is a Covid rebound, which happens in 5-10 per cent of cases. It is still infectious although the risk is not high compared to the initial infection."

PM Lee said that the doctors have advised him to self-isolate until he tests ART negative.

He added that he had very much looked forward to attending the consecration ceremony of Sri Thendayuthapani Temple this morning.

"But unfortunately I will now have to miss it to keep others around me safe. My apologies to the organisers, and to all those attending the ceremony. I wish everyone a very successful consecration and celebration!" he said.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will be the Acting Prime Minister, said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement today.

DPM Wong will host Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the 8th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting (ALM) on June 2.