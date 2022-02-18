PM Lee's use of India politicians as example during COP report debate triggers Indian nationals

Some people in India have taken to social media to voice their unhappiness over Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's remarks about the number of Indian lawmakers allegedly facing criminal charges.

On Feb 15, speaking in a debate on the Committee of Privileges' final report after former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan was found guilty of lying in Parliament, PM Lee noted how "clear norms and incorruptible values" are essential to protect the dignity and standing of Parliament.

He said: "Nehru's India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder.

While pointing out that these allegations might be politically motivated, PM Lee added that it's important to "prevent Singapore from going down the same road".

But his remarks caused a flurry of opinions among netizens. Since Friday morning, "Singapore" has been trending on Twitter.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

After issuing a diplomatic protest with Singapore, a senior government official in India said that PM Lee's remarks "were uncalled for" and "unacceptable".

The Prime Minister's Office did not respond to Bloomberg's queries.

