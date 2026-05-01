'Your Government will act': PM Wong promises more support to Singaporeans if energy crisis worsens in May Day Rally speech

The Government will provide more support to Singaporeans in the likely scenario of the global energy crisis worsening, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (May 1).

"And if that happens, we will do more to help," he told a 1,600-strong crowd of union leaders and tripartite partners at the May Day Rally at Downtown East on Labour Day.

"Because in times like this, Singaporeans can count on one thing: Your Government will act. We will do so decisively, and we will stand with you every step of the way," he said.

Delivering his keynote address as the event's guest-of-honour, PM Wong said Singapore had just weathered the "storm" of US tariffs, and another "more severe" storm is already bearing down.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping channels, has effectively been closed for more than two months amid the war between US/Israel and Iran.

Even when the strait reopens, he noted that it will take "months at least" for the shipping situation to stabilise.

"We should not expect this crisis to be over anytime soon. In fact, the pressures are likely to intensify," PM Wong warned.

Fuel and energy supply disruptions may worsen in coming months, and inflation will rise, he added: "All this will put real pressure on businesses, workers and households."

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In spite of the difficult circumstances, Singapore can "look ahead with quiet confidence" because of her "much stronger position" that was built over time.

Past efforts to build reserves, invest in strengthening energy resilience, and develop the refining and petrochemical industries here has made the country a key hub in global energy flows — a significant advantage.

"The world's leading energy companies operate here — refining, storing and trading oil. They are connected to diverse supply networks around the world. So when one source is disrupted, they are able to draw on others," the prime minister said.

"That is the advantage we have built over decades — not by chance, but through deliberate choices, sustained effort and discipline."

Giving a shoutout to workers in the energy and chemicals sector, PM Wong said the Government is working closely with like-minded countries to strengthen supply chain resilience and support each another.

"At the same time, we are stepping up support for Singaporeans," he added, elaborating how the Government acted quickly to roll out an almost $1 billion support package for households and businesses.

Under the package, the quantum of the cost-of-living special payment has been upped by $200, and the disbursement of the $500 CDC vouchers will be brought forward from Jan 2027 to June 2026.

Other initiatives include a cash disbursement of $200 will also be given to active platform workers, private hire car drivers and taxi drivers, and enhanced corporate income tax rebates.

"The Government is doing its part and businesses can step up too...I encourage all companies to do what they can — support your workers, and help ease the burden on Singaporeans together."

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AI is transforming jobs, economy

Another significant change impacting the world is artificial intelligence (AI), which is reshaping the workforce.

"AI will not just improve productivity. It will disrupt and reshape entire industries. Singapore must ready ourselves to succeed in this new environment," he stated.

PM Wong added that companies are already harnessing AI and training their employees to be proficient in such tools, and this can lead workers into better roles.

"We want to support more of such job transformations. But I know not everyone feels ready. Many are anxious about AI.

"They ask: Will it replace jobs? ill it be harder to keep up? Will the next generation still have good opportunities?"

Acknowledging the "real" concerns, he said that jobs will change, and some will become obsolete.

"But this I can promise you: As our economy transforms, we will create new and better jobs. We may not be able to protect every job, but we will protect every worker. Because in Singapore, every worker matters!"

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Singaporeans should not be held back from learning and using AI by their own anxiety or uncertainty.

"AI is here to stay — learn it, use it and master it. Companies that embrace AI will stay competitive. Workers who build AI skills will have better opportunities and prospects."

Helping workers in AI era

PM Wong also spoke of how the Government, unions and employers became "partners", and how Company Training Committees (CTC) act as a channel to empower workers in times of change.

Using an example of AI in healthcare, he said the planning of duty rosters at Tan Tock Seng Hospital is the responsibility of senior nurses, who could "spend over an hour" because of the variety of factors to be considered.

"Through the CTC, the Healthcare Services Employees' Union partnered with the nursing team and together, they worked with IT experts on a solution," PM Wong explained.

Now, a newly developed AI-powered rostering tool reduces the time needed for the task to just 15 minutes, bolstering efficiency as well as flexibility in the work schedules of nurses.

Similarly, the CTC worked with the National Transport Workers' Union and workers at public transport operator SMRT have incorporated AI into the scheduling of maintenance and the early detection of potential faults.

"Together they adopted what the Japanese call the 'kaizen' approach - continuous improvements across the organisation," he said.

"The result is that workers are not just more productive; they are also more satisfied."

The productivity of Bishan Depot has gone up, PM Wong said, and SMRT is giving every employee a special "Kaizen Bonus" of $1,600 on top of their regular bonus this year.

He added: "It should be when companies do well, workers benefit too!"

The formation of the Tripartite Jobs Council, announced on April 30, is a scaled-up approach of the CTC to address the impact of AI. More details will be announced by NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng when Parliament sits again.

PM Wong sheds tears as he reads article paying tribute to Singapore

Singapore may be a small nation, but Singaporeans do not give up nor abandon one another, said PM Wong as he wrapped up his speech.

"Through every crisis, Singaporeans have shown one thing — we always take care of one other," he assured.

PM Wong became visibly emotional as he read a heartfelt article written by Nishar Keshvani and published by AsiaOne, a Singaporean who was in one of the evacuation flights from the Middle East arranged by Singapore.

"As the RSAF aircraft carried us home that night, the words 'Welcome home' meant something entirely new. They were not just a greeting," Keshvani had written.

"They were a promise. That wherever Singaporeans may be in the world, our nation will look after its own. And that is a promise worth protecting - generation after generation."

PM Wong vowed that this promise is the heart of the nation.

"Whether it is an energy crisis, or the AI revolution — we will look after our own. No Singaporean will be left behind."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com