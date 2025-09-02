PM Wong to visit India from Sept 2 to 4 as India, Singapore celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will make a two-day official visit to India from Sept 2 to 4 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Tuesday (Sept 2).

During his visit, PM Wong will call on India President Droupadi Murmu and meet with Prime Minister Modi, and will also have meetings with India's ministers in charge of chemicals and fertilisers, education, external affairs, health and family welfare, and national security adviser Ajit Doval.

PM Wong, who is also the finance minister, will visit the Raj Ghat on Wednesday (Sept 3) to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The visit "reaffirms Singapore and India's mutual commitment to strengthen ties", added PMO in its statement.

This year, Singapore and India celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

During Modi's visit to Singapore in September 2024, the two countries agreed to elevate ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership that would deepen existing areas of cooperation such as sustainability, advanced manufacturing and connectivity, while enabling new ones such as cross-border data flows and electricity trade, and a joint flagship programme for skills training.

Last month, during the third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held in New Delhi, the Singapore delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, discussed potential collaborations regarding sustainability, digitalisation, skills development, healthcare and medicine, advanced manufacturing and connectivity.

There was also interest from local and multinational companies operating in Singapore to set up a semiconductor ecosystem between the two nations.

Joining PM Wong on the trip are Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang, as well as officials from PMO and the ministries of digital development and information, foreign affairs, trade and industry, and transport.

During PM Wong's absence, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam will be the acting prime minister.

