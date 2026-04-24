Over 500 mobility scooter users have obtained medical certificate ahead of June 1 deadline: LTA

More than 500 mobility scooter users have obtained their Certificate of Medical Need ahead of new active mobility rules which kicks in on June 1.

As part of enhanced regulations under the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill passed on Feb 4, mobility scooter users must have the certificate — which verifies their mobility.

Seniors aged 70 and above are exempted.

In an update on Friday (April 24), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that since the assessment started on Feb 27, about 500 users have obtained their certificate from participating general practitioners and occupational therapists.

There are currently more than 200 such clinics island-wide with fees ranging from $20 to $50.

Mobility scooter users must ensure that the certificate is submitted to LTA before the rules kick in.

If their healthcare professional is not doing so on their behalf, users can make hardcopy submission of the assessment form to LTA at go.gov.sg/pma-self.

They may also check their certification or exemption status on LTA's One Motoring website by keying in their NRIC and date of birth.

LTA said that from June 1, its enforcement officers will check if a user is certified or exempted.

"As this is to curb misuse, enforcement officers will focus on visibly able-bodied individuals misusing mobility scooters," the authority added.

Only LTA-registered mobility scooters to be sold

Also from June 1, registration of all mobility scooters sold in Singapore will be mandatory.

Applications for whitelisting of mobility scooter retailers and device models started on April 20.

Other new rules include: Only LTA-registered mobility scooters can be advertised, displayed and sold.

Those who wish to purchase a mobility scooter should ensure that they have either received their certificate or exemption.

To curb fire risks, the keeping of non-UL2272-certified e-scooters will be an offence from June 1.

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editor@asiaone.com