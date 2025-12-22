Videos show elderly man using PMA on PIE, modified e-bike speeding along Woodlands Road

Two infractions related to active mobility devices were caught on separate dashcam footages on Sunday (Dec 21).

The first case involves an elderly man seen using his personal mobility aid (PMA) along the slip road from the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Clementi Avenue 6.

The incident allegedly occurred at about 10.30am.

In a video posted to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, the elderly man is seen moving slowly along the slip road. He is seen glancing over to his left as a BYD electric car approaches him.

Thankfully for the elderly PMA user, the driver is seen slowing down. He even turns on his hazard lights and is seen making a slow manoeuvre around the PMA — to warn other oncoming motorists to the presence of the man.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a police spokesperson said they received a call for assistance.

However, officers dispatched to the scene could not locate the PMA or the elderly man.

It is not known if the elderly man made his way off the road on his own, or if he was assisted by a passing motorist.

In the second case, a power-assisted bicycle or e-bike is seen travelling down Woodlands Road, allegedly at speeds of over 60kmh — based on the recorded moving speed of the dashcam vehicle.

And based on the angle of the footage, the dashcam vehicle is likely to be a heavy vehicle. It was first seen travelling along the middle of three lanes.

Shortly after the video begins, an e-bike appears from the right of the heavy vehicle and overtakes it, before eventually moving to the leftmost lane.

Both the rider and passenger are seen wearing helmets.

Under the Active Mobility Act, PMAs are not allowed on roads, while e-bikes are capped to a speed limit of 25kmh.

The Ministry of Transport has said that it is considering tougher enforcement actions against the keeping, using and sale of non-compliant active mobility devices.

Between January 2020 and August 2025, more than 100 offences relating to the suspected offering of illegal device modification services were detected.

