PMA user crossing road in Toa Payoh kicks car's rear bumper

A man riding a personal mobility aid (PMA) appears to have lost his temper while crossing the road — he kicked a car that was blocking his way.

In a video clip posted to Facebook group Singapore Road Vigilante on Tuesday (Sept 17), the PMA user and his female pillion can be seen crossing a busy road that leads to Lorong 4 Toa Payoh while vehicles are waiting to make a left turn.

As the slope connecting the road to the pedestrian walkway is blocked by a silver car, the PMA user is seen trying to go around the vehicle to get across the road.

However, the car moves forward with traffic and ends up cutting him off.

The man is then seen kicking the car's rear bumper before the vehicle drives off, allowing him to ride his PMA onto the walkway.

The PMA user's actions sparked criticism from some netizens, who questioned whether he truly needed mobility aid.

One such netizen commented: "Looks like an able-bodied person [who] misused the system. Singaporeans are becoming lazy".

"Can still kick. Obviously not handicapped," wrote another commentor.

Other netizens, who claimed that they live in the area, also recounted seeing the man speeding on his PMA while blasting music on multiple occasions, sometimes with his wife and child in tow.

On the other hand, some netizens believe that retailers who sell PMAs to able-bodied people are more to blame for such incidents.

One commented: "What is the root cause? Fine the seller three times [more than] the rider who purchased [the PMA] and revoke the licence to sell".

Misuse of PMAs a growing concern

Although PMAs are permitted to travel on pedestrian footpaths and cycling paths, PMA users are not allowed to carry passengers, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Nine off-road accidents involving PMAs occurred within just the first half of this year, most resulting in minor or no injuries. This is an increase from 11 such accidents in the entirety of 2022, and 16 in 2023, according to a response by the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and LTA to Today's queries.

In a written response to parliamentary questions posed on Sept 10, Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat said that, as of August this year, LTA has taken action against 10 PMA users for riding their PMAs on roads and impounded four of the PMAs involved.

In 2023, LTA took enforcement actions against four PMA users for riding their PMAs on roads, Chee added.

With increasing concerns regarding the misuse of PMAs by able-bodied individuals, updates to PMA regulations are set to come into effect in 2025.

This was announced in Parliament this March by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng.

These updates include reducing the speed limit of PMAs from 10kmh to 6kmh, as well as a certification requirement for the usage of PMAs, which would mean only those with medical needs - such as walking difficulties - can use them.

"We will provide a transition period to give users ample time to obtain certification," Baey said.

"There is no need for users to rush to obtain certification. Enforcement officers will also exercise discretion on the ground."

