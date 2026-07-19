PMD rider speeds down road, runs red light in Punggol

A rider was caught on camera speeding on a personal mobility device (PMD) along Punggol Drive and running a red light, disregarding traffic rules.

A video posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante shows the rider speeding past a car on the road at around 5pm on Saturday (July 18). In the footage, the rider is seen without a helmet, his shirt billowing in the wind as he runs a red light.

Under Land Transport Authority (LTA) regulations, PMDs are not allowed to be used on roads and must not exceed a speed limit of 25km/h.

The incident drew criticism online, with several netizens expressing concern over the rider's actions. Some commenters claimed that similar incidents are common in the Punggol Riverside area during the evenings, while others called for the LTA to step up enforcement against such riders, reported 8world.

LTA steps up active mobility enforcement

The incident comes amid stepped-up enforcement against errant active mobility users.

On Thursday (July 16), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it recorded 373 active mobility offences and impounded 182 non-compliant devices in June following enhanced regulations that took effect on June 1.

The authority also announced that it is installing real-time speed limit signs in areas with higher active mobility usage to encourage safer riding behaviour.

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