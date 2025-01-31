PMD rider speeds on West Coast Highway, flips over after losing control  

A man on a personal mobility device (PMD) was seen speeding down the left-most lane of West Coast Highway before he eventually lost control and tumbled over.

Dashcam footage of the incident was shared on Thursday (Jan 30) on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

According to the video, the incident occurred earlier that day at 1.55am.

The motorcyclist capturing the dashcam footage was travelling at 37km/h in the middle lane with the PMD slightly ahead to the left.

The PMD rider, who wasn't wearing a helmet, managed to glance over his right shoulder to check on the motorcyclist, who was now travelling on the left-most lane too.

Just seconds later, he lost control of his device and crashed, flipping over in the process and thankfully out of the path of the motorcyclist.

It is not known what happened next.

In the comments section, many netizens were unsympathetic to the PMD rider.

However, one Facebook user expressed concern that his carelessness could have had serious consequences on his loved ones.

They wrote: "Life is short. You don't treasure your life never mind but please think of your parents.

"You hurt or die, the most heart pain one is your parents."

Guide on PMD use

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the use of PMDs on public paths in Singapore is governed by the Active Mobility Act (AMA).

Under said act, PMDs must not be used on roads, footpaths or on pedestrian-only paths.

E-scooters and other motorised PMDs can be used only on shared paths, also known as cycling paths.

Riders who use their e-scooters or PMDs on a pedestrian-only path, footpath or road can be fined up to $2,000 and/or jailed up to three months.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $5,000 and/or jailed up to six months.

On top of that, the e-scooter/PMD can also be seized and later forfeited.

The maximum speed limit for PMDs on cycling paths is 25km/h.

However, LTA advises riders to adjust their speed according to their surroundings, especially around pedestrians.

