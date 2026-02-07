Police appeal for information on missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Punggol

Police have issued an appeal for information on Feb 7 regarding the whereabouts of Yoey Lam, a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing in Punggol.

She was last seen at Block 419B Northshore Drive on Friday (Feb 6) at about 3pm.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

