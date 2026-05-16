Police appeals for information regarding 2 teenage girls separately missing from Boon Lay and Bukit Panjang

The police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of two separate missing girls, aged 13 and 15.

Jade Tan, 13, was last seen at around 6pm on Friday (May 15) in the vicinity of 6 Boon Lay Avenue.

The said address belongs to River Valley High School.

The teenager was dressed in her school uniform consisting of a white shirt and white skirt at the time.

Nur Qaseh Qalisha Binte Fadhlee, 15, was last seen in the vicinity of 30 Cashew Road on May 8 at about 12.20pm.

The said address in Bukit Panjang is the location of Assumption Pathway School.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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drimac@asiaone.com