Police armed with riot-control weapon and electric saw break into Lengkok Bahru HDB unit after man locks himself in

Several police officers outfitted with riot gear and weapons were seen breaching a HDB unit in Lengkok Bahru in a viral TikTok video uploaded by user Zailia7276 on Wednesday (April 17).

In the video, officers can be seen positioning themselves outside the flat, with one officer pointing a riot-control weapon, the P4.1, through the grills of the metal gate.

The P4.1, introduced into the Singapore Police Force's arsenal in 2015, is a less-than-lethal weapon that can be used to fire pepper spray and mark out rioters.

The armed officer then steps aside as other officers bring over an electric saw from the right and begin to cut at the gate, sending sparks flying.

Meanwhile, another group on the left stands at the ready with an officer in the front, holding a riot shield.

An officer then steps in from the right, pulling the now-broken gate open as officers on the left rush into the flat.

Responding to queries by AsiaOne, the police said that they received a call for assistance at Block 57 Lengkok Bahru at around 7.50am that morning.

When officers arrived, it was established that a 59-year-old man had locked himself in his residential unit, the police said.

"As it was assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself, officers from the Special Operations Command, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the incident," they added.

Officers entered the flat at around 10.50am and the man was subsequently arrested under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008. No injuries were reported.

Additionally, the man is also under investigation by the Central Narcotics Bureau for a drug-related offence.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

ALSO READ: Elderly woman wakes up from nap to find son dead in Chinatown flat

khooyihang@asiaone.com