Police arrest 2 men who allegedly attacked third man with metal stick in Geylang fight

Within nine hours of receiving an assault report on Monday (Jan 20) morning, the police tracked down and arrested the two suspected perpetrators.

The two men, aged 48 and 61, will be charged in court on Wednesday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons with common intention, said the police.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said they received a call for assistance in the vicinity of Lorong 24 Geylang at about 7.35am on Monday.

A 26-year-old man was injured and taken conscious to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two older men purportedly got into a dispute with the younger victim and allegedly used a metal stick to attack him.

The metal stick was found at the scene and subsequently seized as a case exhibit.

Police officers established the identities of the two attackers, leading to their arrest within nine hours of the report.

If found guilty, the men may face a jail term of up to seven years or be fined or caned.

"The police have zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," said the statement.

