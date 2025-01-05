'I don't dare to take the lift anymore': Woman punched and injured by stranger at City Hall MRT station

She was heading towards the MRT train to get home on New Year's Eve when she was allegedly punched in the head by a man in the same lift.

The 68-year-old cleaner ended up in hospital for two days and was given nine days' medical leave.

The woman, Saniya, had been working at the Supreme Court for four years and would take the MRT train from City Hall back home after work, Shin Min Daily News reported.

On Dec 31 at about 4pm, Saniya was making her way home as usual and took the lift at the MRT station. In the lift with her was an elderly man who looked to be in his sixties, Shin Min reported.

According to Saniya, the man had with him a big bag of items and stood beside her.

"He was standing to my right and the bag touched my leg. He then suddenly raised his fist and punched me on the right side of my head," Saniya told Shin Min.

She added that the two did not engage in conversation prior to the incident, which was over in a flash.

"When the lift reached the platform he exited first and I kicked his bag. He looked at me but didn't attack me again as there were people around us. I quickly took a photo of him," said Saniya, who approached staff at the station for help. They assisted her in calling the police.

Saniya said she felt pain in her head and neck and her vision was blurry following the incident. Saniya added that she has Parkinson's disease and the attack worsened her head tremors.

When interviewed by Shin Min, Saniya's son, 38, said he went to her mother's aid after receiving a call from her. Both he and his wife brought Saniya to the hospital.

"I hope to find the man to understand why he hit her and I hope that he will apologise to my mum," he said.

According to a police statement obtained by AsiaOne, the police had received a call for assistance to 150 North Bridge Road at 5.25pm on Dec 31.

A 68-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital and an 88-year-old man is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt. Police investigations are ongoing.

Hospitalised for 2 days

According to Saniya, she suffered from headaches and giddiness and was warded in hospital for two days.

Her hospital bill, which included an MRI scan, originally came up to over $4,000. But Saniya ended up paying around $180 after subsidies, Shin Min reported. She was also given nine days of MC.

Although her headache subsided by the third day, she told Shin Min she still experiences discomfort in her body.

"After this incident I don't dare to take the lift anymore, I'll choose to take the escalator instead," she said.

