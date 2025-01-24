Police arrest boy who allegedly threatened mum with sharp object in Geylang condo

The police arrested a boy on Tuesday (Jan 21) after he allegedly threatened his mother with a sharp object at the Geylang condominium unit they live in.

An elderly man living in the area told the Straits Times that he noticed a commotion on the third floor of the Cosy Lodge condominium that night.

He also saw the police taking away a "young boy" who appeared to be an upper primary school student.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at around 8.45pm at 29 Lorong 31 Geylang.

SCDF sent rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team to the scene and also deployed a safety life air pack as precautionary measures.

Videos of the SCDF's rescue efforts were also uploaded to TikTok by a passer-by.

The video also showed several emergency vehicles at the scene, including a fire engine, a police cruiser, and a Special Operations Command Tactical Vehicle.

The police told AsiaOne that the police received a call about a family dispute at the abovementioned address and subsequently arrested a male youth for criminal intimidation.

No injuries were reported, they said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:712974]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com