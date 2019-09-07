Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience

PHOTO: Instagram/jewelkqw
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

In a chilling reminder that low crime doesn't mean no crime, a woman had the terrifying experience of being tailed by a flasher at Clarke Quay on July 7- and she got it on video.

In a series of Instagram stories, Koh shared footage of her harrowing experience, warning other women to be wary if they were in the area.

Koh said that she was making her way to Liang Court to hail a taxi in the morning when the man appeared out of nowhere.

Photo: Instagram/jewelkqw

Koh shook him off but this was just the beginning of her ordeal. The man brazenly started tailing her while touching his private parts in broad daylight.

Photo: Instagram/jewelkwq

"I shouted at him to stop following me, but he didn't listen. Instead, he started chasing after me," Koh told Mustshare News.

The man then caught up to her, took his pants off and exposed himself to her.

"I thought he was going to attack me already when his pants came off. I screamed for help, but no one came."

Photo: Instagram/jewelkwq

After pulling out her phone and recording the man as evidence, Koh made her escape.

According to Mothership, Koh said: "He only stop blocking me after I raised my voice on him. I ran away after."

Photo: Instagram/jewelkqw

Koh shared her experience on Instagram as a warning to others to be vigilant and aware.

She also posted an update the next day (July 8) saying that she had lodged a police report.

Photo: Instagram/jewelkwq

Police on Tuesday (July 9) said that a 40-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the case and that investigations are ongoing.

Unfortunately this incident serves as a reminder that perverts can strike anywhere, even in broad daylight. Just last week, a school boy was caught touching himself on a public bus while looking at a secondary school girl.

Be safe out there and remember, you don't have to suffer in silence.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

