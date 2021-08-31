Police arrest man for flashing at woman, stopping her from cycling away at Bedok Reservoir Park

What was meant to be a simple cycling trip turned into a harrowing experience for a woman, who injured her leg after trying to flee from a flasher who allegedly stopped her from cycling away.

"A 25-year-old man was arrested for sexual exposure," the police told AsiaOne, after receiving a call for assistance at Bedok Reservoir Park on Sunday (Aug 28) at 2.10pm.

The victim recounted her experience to Sgfollowsall on Instagram, which included the photograph of the man — dressed in a black singlet and khaki shorts — sitting on the ground in front of a police officer.

In the caption, the victim described how she was walking out of the restroom when she spotted the man who seemed to be in his 20s.

"He stared at me while exposing his, you know, and I got scared," she said.

She tried to escape by getting onto her bicycle, but found herself unable to flee from the scene as she claims the man "forced [her] down [her] bicycle", injuring her leg subsequently. Her screams for help were heard by a cyclist nearby, who called the police.

In the post, the woman acknowledged the cyclist's help, saying that she was "not sure what would have happened" if the cyclist wasn't there.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

