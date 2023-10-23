Police arrest woman seen throwing household items out window of Tanah Merah condo

It was raining rubbish outside a condominium in Tanah Merah on Sunday (Oct 22).

A TikTok video uploaded on the same day showed a resident throwing various household items from a window at Casa Merah along 50 Tanah Merah Kechil Avenue.

Some of the items included a laundry basket and a small suitcase.

Police officers were spotted at the scene, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were seen preparing a safety life air pack.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@leonasoh/video/7292669368889068808?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7252157227077830162[/embed]

In an interview with AsiaOne on Monday, a Casa Merah resident surnamed Soh, said that the incident happened at around 12.20pm and lasted for an hour.

The 39-year-old, who declined to give her full name, said that she first heard a heated argument inside the third-floor unit.

Soh said that she did not know much about her neighbour, only that she lives alone.

"It went on for a while," the resident said, adding that she informed the condo management after the woman began throwing objects from the window.

Soh said that the police arrived 30 minutes later, but her neighbour continued throwing more items.

"I saw the SCDF and police outside my balcony," she added. "I think they entered her home and arrested her.

"I was worried that she would jump down. That was my concern."

The TikTok video has since garnered over 120,000 views.

In the comments, several netizens criticised the woman's actions.

"Hope she is charged for killer litter," a netizen said while another wrote: "The condo management will come after her".

Responding to AsiaOne;s queries, the police said on Monday that they were alerted to a 49-year-old woman throwing household items from her residential unit.

She was subsequently apprehended under the Mental Health Act for committing a rash act which endangered the life or personal safety of others.

The police added that investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has contacted SCDF for comment.

ALSO READ: 'Must have caught husband cheating': Woman throwing shoes from Yishun HDB corridor gets netizens guessing why

chingshijie@asiaone.com