Man arrested for alleged voyeurism at Compass One

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a case of voyeurism at Compass One mall.

This comes three days after Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre said in a Facebook post that they were looking for the man to assist with investigations.

At that time, police did not disclose further details on the incident, except that it took place at about 3.32pm on May 28.

A photograph provided by the police shows a bespectacled man wearing a brown T-shirt, khaki-coloured cargo pants and a pair of grey shoes.

The offence of voyeurism carries a penalty of up to two years' imprisonment, a fine, caning, or any combination of them.

Investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com