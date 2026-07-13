CID to get new chief on July 20

The police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will get a new director at the helm on July 20, with Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Julius Lim Wei-Yang taking over the role.

He takes over from Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zhang Weihan, who will remain as the force's Deputy Commissioner for Investigation and Intelligence.

The 40-year-old incoming director joined the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in 2004 and has held several key appointments over the past 22 years, including as Commander of Bedok Police Division and Senior Assistant Director of the Joint Operations Group at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Prior to his upcoming appointment, SAC Lim was the principal private secretary to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

In these roles, the incoming director is said to have contributed to strengthening Singapore's security and public safety capabilities, including through policy development, inter-agency coordination, and advancing whole-of-government efforts on Singapore's longer-term strategic priorities.

Outgoing director DCP Zhang was appointed CID director on May 1, 2024.

The 43-year-old has served 25 years in SPF, holding several key appointments, including director of the Police Intelligence Department and commander of Ang Mo Kio Police Division.

He is also credited with leading major operations to cripple transnational criminal syndicates and confiscate their criminal proceeds.

According to the police, these include operations against a scam syndicate operating from overseas, hacking and ransomware groups involved in malicious cyber activities, as well as vice, gambling and unlicensed moneylending syndicates.

DCP Zhang is also credited with strengthening CID's investigative and intelligence capabilities through technology adoption, capability development, and enhanced collaboration with local and foreign law enforcement partners.

The establishment of the new Cyber Command, the police's first specialist line unit dedicated to combating criminal threats in the online space, was also overseen by the deputy commissioner.

Reflecting on his command, DCP Zhang said he felt privileged to have led the department, which this year marks 160 years as Singapore's premier investigative agency.

CID traces its roots back to the establishment of the Detective Department in 1866 under then-Straits Settlements Governor Orfeur Cavenagh.

Its primary mission was to combat rampant gang fights, rioting and violence orchestrated by secret societies that threatened public security in the growing immigrant settlement.

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editor@asiaone.com