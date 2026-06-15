Police appeal for information on missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Hougang over 2 weeks ago

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old teenage girl, Dory Tan Qi En, who was last seen over two weeks ago in Hougang.

Police said in a news release on Monday (June 15) that Dory was last seen at about 5pm on May 26 at Block 679 Hougang Avenue 8.

She was last seen wearing a navy-coloured T-shirt and long pants with elephant prints.

The address is in vicinity of Xinmin Primary School and Xinmin Secondary School.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

[[nid:737282]]

editor@asiaone.com