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Police appeal for information on missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Hougang over 2 weeks ago

Dory Tan Qi En, 16, was last seen at Block 679 Hougang Avenue 8 on May 26
Police appeal for information on missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Hougang over 2 weeks ago
Those with information on the whereabouts of missing 16-year-old girl Dory Tan Qi En can contact the police at 1800-255-0000.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
PUBLISHED ONJune 15, 2026 5:42 AMBYAsiaOne

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old teenage girl, Dory Tan Qi En, who was last seen over two weeks ago in Hougang.

Police said in a news release on Monday (June 15) that Dory was last seen at about 5pm on May 26 at Block 679 Hougang Avenue 8.

She was last seen wearing a navy-coloured T-shirt and long pants with elephant prints.

The address is in vicinity of Xinmin Primary School and Xinmin Secondary School.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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editor@asiaone.com

Singapore Police ForceMissingTeenagersChildren and Youth
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