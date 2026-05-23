7 retailers to be charged for allegedly misusing customer information to fraudulently register SIM cards

Seven persons, aged between 19 and 49, will be charged in court on Saturday (May 23) for their alleged involvement in fraudulently registering SIM cards that facilitated criminal activities.

Police said in a news release on Friday night that the individuals, comprising a Singaporean and six Malaysians, were arrested during an island-wide enforcement operation between May 21 and 22.

The operation targeted errant retailers who were allegedly engaged in the registration of postpaid SIM cards that were subsequently used by overseas syndicates in crime.

According to the police, the seven men had allegedly used the information of actual customers to register for additional postpaid SIM cards. These cards were then supplied to other people, and the mobile lines were subsequently used in impersonation scams.

Those convicted of facilitating the fraudulent registration of SIM cards that facilitate criminal activity will face a fine of up to $10,000, jail of up to three years, or both.

Scam mules will face discretionary caning

Scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates also face mandatory caning of at least six strokes if convicted. Those who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds face discretionary caning.

Those involved in mule-related offences may also face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions.

How to check if your information was fraudulently used

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the police have also implemented stricter measures on postpaid SIM cards to prevent illicit use.

As of Feb 28, an individual can only register up to 10 postpaid SIM cards across all telcos in Singapore.

Those who wish to check if there are any postpaid SIM card registrations to their name may use IMDA's web form.

The police also urged members of the public to call its hotline at 1800-255-0000 or make a report at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in the registration of SIM cards for illicit purposes.

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editor@asiaone.com