12 people to be charged for allegedly providing fraudulently registered SIM cards for money

A total of 12 people, aged between 17 and 28, will be charged in court between May 25 and 28 for allegedly providing fraudulently registered SIM cards in return for money.

The eight men and four women purportedly received between $10 and $20 per registered SIM card.

Police said each of the 12 persons handed over "multiple SIM cards", registered under their names, to a criminal syndicate. They did not specify the number of SIM cards handed over per person.

The suspects were allegedly instructed to buy SIM cards in bulk across different retailers before handing them over to couriers.

Those convicted of knowingly providing a registered SIM card to another person to facilitate a crime for any gain will face a fine of up to $10,000 and/or a jail term of up to three years.

The police also warned would-be perpetrators that they take a serious view of SIM cards being misused as a conduit for crimes.

They added that action will be taken against individuals who misuse their eSIM or SIM card via reselling, allowing others to use their SIM cards, helping other individuals to register or holding multiple SIM cards without a legitimate reason.

Crime syndicates have been using such SIM/eSIM cards as a channel of communication for scams, unlicensed moneylending and vice, the police said.

Scam mules will face discretionary caning

Scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates also face mandatory caning of at least six strokes if convicted. Those who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds face discretionary caning.

Those involved in mule-related offences may also face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions.

Members of the public who have information on anyone involved in the fraudulent registration of SIM cards can call the police hotline on 1800-255-000. They may also submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

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