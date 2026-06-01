8 heavy vehicle drivers to be charged with speeding offences

A total of eight drivers, aged between 25 and 51, will be charged in court on Tuesday (June 2) for speeding offences involving heavy vehicles not fitted with speed limiters.

The police said in a news release on Monday that the alleged offences were committed between April 2025 and February this year.

Six cases involved bus drivers who exceed their vehicles' imposed speed limit of 60kmh. Of these, five allegedly drove along the Pan Island Expressway or the Bukit Timah Expressway between 74kmh to 77kmh, while a 51-year-old male driver purportedly drove along Sheares Avenue towards Central Boulevard at 81kmh.

The remaining two cases involved the drivers of a cement mixer and a prime mover, which have an imposed speed limit of 40kmh and 50kmh, respectively. The first driver allegedly drove along Sheares Avenue towards Central Boulevard at 55kmh, while the second driver purportedly drove along the same stretch of road at 67kmh.

If found guilty of speeding, the drivers could be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, they can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Offenders may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

Heavy vehicles found exceeding their regulated speed limits will also be required to undergo inspection to verify that their speed limiters are working.

The next deadline for the mandatory installation of speed limiters is for vehicles registered before January 1, 2018, with a maximum laden weight of 3,500 to 5,000kg. They are required to do so by July 1.

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