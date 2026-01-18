Traffic police cracks down on lorries without speed limiters on the road

The traffic police have started to crack down on the owners of lorries which did not install speed limiters by the statutory Jan 1 deadline.

The enforcement operation, conducted from Jan 16 to 17, targeted the owners of non-compliant lorries that failed to meet the deadline, despite multiple reminders from the authorities.

141 of these 2,434 lorries, registered before Jan 1, 2018, and with a maximum laden weight (MLW) between 5,001kg and 12,000kg, had not installed speed limiters.

A speed limiter is designed to limit the maximum speed that a vehicle can travel.

It must be calibrated and installed by authorised agents appointed by the police, and sealed to prevent tampering.

Non-compliant lorries are prohibited from being driven, and their road tax cannot be renewed.

Officers lay in wait from pre-dawn

AsiaOne was among the media invited to observe part of the enforcement operation on Friday (Jan 16).

We witnessed officers in action at several areas across Singapore, including Hougang, Sungei Kadut and Changi.

The crackdown began just after 3am, when traffic police officers began their stakeout, waiting for the targeted non-compliant lorries.

They also conducted compliance checks on other lorries.

At around 11.30am, members of the media saw a non-compliant lorry that was used at an industrial and warehousing facility in Changi.

The lorry belongs to a company with premises in the western part of Singapore. Following checks and the recording of statement, the lorry was towed away.

Between Jan 16 and 17, three lorries were found to be non-compliant.

The owners of the three lorries will face "appropriate enforcement actions," the police said, adding that they will continue to take enforcement actions against lorry owners for failing to install speed limiters by their respective deadlines.

Those who fail to comply may soon face stiffer penalties for operating non-compliant lorries if Parliament passes the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill that was first read in Parliament on Jan 12.

Among the proposed amendments to the Road Traffic Act, first-time offenders may face a fine of up to $10,000.

Take note of next deadline

The next deadline for installing speed limiters will be on July 1, 2026, and will affect owners of lorries weighing between 3,501kg to 5,000kg.

Meanwhile, newer lorries registered after Jan 1, 2018, must be fitted with the devices by Jan 1 or July 1, 2027, depending on their weight.

These lorry owners are "strongly encouraged to do so before the deadline," the police said.

Lorry owners may wish to note that there are incentives for early adoption of speed limiters with Enterprise Singapore's productivity solutions grant for a time-limited period between Oct 1, 2025, and March 31, 2027.

During this period, local small and medium enterprises can receive funding of up to 50 per cent of the eligible costs, should they choose to install the devices ahead of the statutory deadlines.

