Traffic Police begin crackdown against owners of 141 lorries who failed to install speed limiters by Jan 1

Traffic Police (TP) said that they will take action against owners of 141 lorries which have not installed speed limiters by Jan 1, as required by law.

These were among the 2,434 lorries which were subject to this deadline.

A speed limiter is designed to limit the maximum speed that a vehicle can go.

The enforcement action comes after several months of repeated advisories and direct engagements with lorry owners, including a reminder on Dec 12, that the authorities will take "stern enforcement action" against those who fail to comply with the statutory deadlines for installation.

"TP will be taking enforcement action against the companies that own the 141 non-compliant lorries. These companies will receive notices to present their vehicles for inspections at authorised inspection centres," the statement said.

"Lorries without speed limiters will fail the inspection and vehicle owners will face enforcement action," the police added.

"Those who install speed limiters after the Jan 1, 2026, deadline will also be penalised."

Since early 2025, the police have been issuing repeated reminders to lorry owners through advisories, including SMSes, emails, and letters.

On Nov 25, 2025, the police warned that those who do not do so may be charged in court.

The first deadline for lorries registered before Jan 1, 2018, and with a maximum laden weight (MLW) of between 5,001kg and 12,000kg, has now come into effect.

The police also warned that they will be conducting road enforcement operations against the lorries that have not complied with the speed limiter requirement.

Requirement for speed limiters - whose next?

Under the current law, heavy vehicles weighing over 12,000kg must be fitted with a speed limiter device. The law has been in place since 1999.

To further enhance road safety, TP announced in 2023 that it would extend this requirement to older lorries weighing between 3,501kg and 12,000kg.

The next deadline will be on July 1, 2026, and will affect owners of lorries weighing between 3,501kg to 5,000kg.

Meanwhile, newer lorries registered after Jan 1, 2018, must be fitted with the devices by Jan 1, 2027, or July 1, 2027, depending on their weight.

Speed limiters must be calibrated and installed by authorised agents appointed by the police, and sealed to prevent tampering.

Stiffer penalties

The Ministry of Home Affairs will table amendments to the law in 2026 to raise the maximum penalty for offences relating to speed limiters from $1,000 to $10,000.

The proposed amendments will cover both non-compliance to the statutory deadline and tampering with speed limiters.

From Jan 1, 2026, companies whose drivers are caught speeding in lorries will also be issued with a remedial order (RO) under the Workplace Safety and Health Act for committing an unsafe act at work.

The RO will require the company to install speed limiters across all their remaining lorries ahead of their statutory deadlines. Non-compliance will result in fines of up to $50,000.

Companies found operating lorries without speed limiters will also be flagged during bizSAFE certification.

This may result in such companies being unable to obtain or renew their certification, which is a prerequisite for many government-related tenders.

Checks by AsiaOne on the Workplace Safety and Health Council's website show a prominent message at the top reminding companies that risk management audits will now include verification checks on speed limiters installed in lorries.

On Sept 14, TP also announced that learners from companies that have installed speed limiters on their lorries will be prioritised for enrolment in Class 4 driving lessons.

[[nid:725768]]

editor@asiaone.com