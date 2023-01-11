Police on the hunt for teen girl who allegedly poured boiling water on man with special needs

SINGAPORE — A warrant of arrest has been issued against a teenage girl who allegedly ganged up with others in a hotel room to attack a 19-year-old man with special needs.

It was issued on Tuesday after the 17-year-old girl, who allegedly poured boiling water on the man, failed to turn up in court for her pre-trial conference.

The victim had been found in critical condition after he was tormented from Jan 17 to 25, 2022.

He was then taken to hospital and warded for about 10 days. Court documents did not disclose his current condition.

The girl, who cannot be named as those below 18 are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act, is accused of one count each of drug consumption and voluntarily causing hurt to the man by using a heated substance.

The girl and one Muhammad Shahfakhry Mohamad Faizal, 22, allegedly poured boiling water on the 19-year-old man, causing burns to his scalp, face and back.

They are accused of committing the offence in a room at the Arton Boutique Hotel in Tyrwhitt Road, near Lavender Street, at around 8am on Jan 19, 2022.

She is also accused of consuming methamphetamine on or before Aug 11, 2022.

Shahfakhry's case is pending, and he is accused of committing multiple offences involving the man.

On at least three occasions between Jan 17 and 25, 2022, he allegedly used a lighter to burn the man's neck, back and hand.

Around the same period, Shahfakhry is also said to have punched, slapped and kicked the victim on at least 14 occasions.

He is also accused of using items, such as a dustpan, to hit the victim who suffered injuries including facial fractures.

On Jan 18, 2022, he allegedly slashed the man's hands and legs with a razor blade.

Shahfakhry and the girl are accused of pouring boiling water on the man the next day.

He also allegedly mixed his faeces into the victim's Milo and tainted his nasi lemak with baby powder and perfume that day.

Court documents did not state if the victim consumed the nasi lemak and beverage.

Separately, Shahfakhry also faces other charges, including methamphetamine consumption.

Two others involved in the man's torment were dealt with in court earlier.

Putri Nuramira Aishah Rosli, then 20, was sentenced on Sept 14, 2022, to at least a year of reformative training, which involves detention in a centre with a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

Another teenage girl was also sentenced to at least a year of reformative training in July 2022. She cannot be named because she was only 16 at the time of her offences.

In earlier court proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Selene Yap said the victim has a low IQ.

According to court documents, Putri and the others met at the hotel room to take drugs on Jan 15, 2022. The victim started staying in the room from Jan 17.

Shahfakhry allegedly assaulted the man soon after. Court documents did not mention any reason for his alleged attacks against the man.

The group continued to abuse the man from Jan 17 to 25, during which time one of the girls suggested urinating into a bottle of iced lemon tea before giving it to him.

He then drank the tainted drink.

They stopped assaulting him on Jan 25 when they saw he was in a bad state.

On the same day, the victim's social worker and younger sister made police reports as he had not returned home.

The police found the victim in the hotel room and the group was arrested.

