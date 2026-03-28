Police working with insurers to review, repudiate claims made by owners of lorries without speed limiters

The police on Saturday (March 28) announced that they are working with insurers to strengthen compliance measures against lorry owners who do not comply with regulatory requirements on speed limiters.

Since Jan 1, lorries registered before Jan 1, 2018, and with a maximum weight of between 5,001 and 12,000kg are required to have speed limiters.

A speed limiters is designed to limit the maximum speed that a vehicle can travel.

Meanwhile, newer lorries registered after Jan 1, 2018, must be fitted with the device by Jan 1, or July 1, 2027, depending on their weight.

The next deadline for installing speed limiters will be on July 1, 2026, and will affect owners of lorries weighing between 3,501kg to 5,000kg.

As part of measures to strengthen compliance, the General Insurance Association of Singapore and the motor insurance industry are now working with the Traffic Police.

Police said on Saturday that insurers may next require heavy vehicle owners to declare that their vehicles comply with statutory requirements.

Those found to be non-compliant after installation deadlines may have their claims reviewed or repudiated, in accordance with policy terms.

2 company owners hauled to court

On March 18, two companies were charged for failing to ensure that their vehicles were fitted with approved speed limiters.

Construction company Or Kim Peow was charged after one of its heavy vehicles was allegedly found without an approved speed limiters at about 11am on Jan 16 at Sungei Kadut.

Gas and Engineering company Linde Gas Singapore was fined $5,000 after it was convicted for a similar offence at about 10am on Jan 16 along Jurong Island Highway.

The police warned lorry owners that those who fail to install speed limiters may face prosecution.

In addition, non-compliant lorries are legally prohibited from being driven, and their road tax cannot be renewed.

They may also face reduced insurance coverage.

“With the progressive implementation of speed limiters on lorries, motorists are encouraged to be patient when encountering slower-moving vehicles.

“Shared responsibility on the roads will ensure a safer driving environment for all,” the police said.

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editor@asiaone.com