2 companies charged with failing to fit vehicles with approved speed limiters

Two companies were charged in court on Wednesday (March 18) for failing to ensure that their vehicles were fitted with approved speed limiters.

A speed limiter is used to limit the maximum speed at which a heavy vehicle can travel, thereby mitigating risks they pose, which the ministry said can cause more severe consequences in the event of an accident.

Construction company Or Kim Peow was charged after one of its heavy vehicles was allegedly found without an approved speed limiter at about 11am on Jan 16.

AsiaOne witnessed the operation which commenced at pre-dawn and noted that the company had earlier received a notice, dated Jan 9, to produce its vehicle for inspection.

The case will be mentioned again in court on April 14.

Gas and engineering company Linde Gas Singapore was fined $500 after it was convicted for a similar offence on March 18.

Court documents seen by AsiaOne show that one of the company's heavy vehicles was found travelling along Jurong Island Highway without the device at about 10am on Jan 16.

It has since complied with the requirement.

Apart from heavy vehicles weighing over 12,000kg, older lorries weighing between 3,501kg and 12,000kg, are also required to be progressively fitted with a speed limiter device.

Lorries registered before Jan 1, 2018, and weighing between 5,001kg and 12,000kg must be fitted with speed limiters by Jan 1, 2026.

Parliament passed the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill on Feb 4.

Among the amendments to the Road Traffic Act, owners and drivers will be subject to stiffer penalties for operating lorries which have not been fitted with speed limiters by their designated deadlines.

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editor@asiaone.com