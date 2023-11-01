Police investigating man spotted defecating on floor at MBS entrance

The police are currently investigating a man who was spotted defecating outside the entrance of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

A photo of the man squatting outside the mall with his pants down surfaced on social media on Monday (Oct 30), sparking outrage among netizens.

"At least put plastic bag lah," remarked one netizen, while another who wondered if the photo was doctored.

The original post on Facebook has since garnered over 1,500 likes and 1,800 comments at the time of writing.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson from MBS told Stomp that the management is aware of the incident and is looking into it.

