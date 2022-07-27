Live 'streaming'? Woman caught peeing outside Northpoint City

Sometimes you can't defy nature's call.

Needing to take a leak, a woman pulled down her pants and began live 'streaming' outside Northpoint City on Tuesday (July 26), reported Stomp.

Unfortunately, she was caught in the act by a passer-by who snapped a picture of her squatting down at a grass patch right outside the mall.

"I was in awe and utterly shocked at what I saw," the passer-by named Huda told Stomp.

"The first thing that came to my mind was what would happen if families walked by and kids saw her. What would they think?" said Huda.

Huda wasn't the only one who saw the woman urinate in public.

"There were lots of passers-by and people standing around in that area were shocked by what they saw too."

Despite the reactions from those around her, the woman remained oblivious. According to Huda, the woman simply walked away after she was done and moved to another area to light up a cigarette.

In 2019, a young boy was spotted 'watering' some plants at Gardens by the Bay.

A video of him in the act was posted on Reddit, garnering comments from angry Singaporeans who criticised him for taking a leak on the plants.

"Please tell me you reported them to management. The plants at gardens aren't widely seen around and definitely not your usual backyard grass," wrote one Redditor.

Under the Environmental Public Act, it is an offence to urinate or defecate upon any street, arcade, vacant land, river, canal, ditch, drain or watercourse or in any place to which the public has access, except in any sanitary convenience provided for such purpose.

Anyone found guilty of relieving themselves in a public space will face a fine of up to $1,000, and up to $2,000 and $5,000 for their second and subsequent offences respectively.

