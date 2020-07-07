Police investigating man who proudly claimed to have leaked Raeesah Khan's past social media posts

The police are investigating a Facebook user who claimed to have reported Workers' Party (WP) candidate Raeesah Khan over alleged comments made on race and religion.

In response to media queries, the police confirmed that police reports have been lodged against an individual with the user name 'Abdul Malik Mohammed Ghazali' on Facebook.

They are looking into the alleged offences of posting comments on social media with deliberate intent to wound religious or racial feelings under Section 298 of the Penal Code and harassment under Section 4 of the Protection from Harassment Act.

Following the announcement that the 26-year-old Workers' Party member was under police probe, the user had stepped forward to proudly claim that he was the one who leaked screenshots of her past social media posts.

In a Facebook post made on Sunday (July 5), the supposed whistleblower expressed his hope that the WP candidate is done with campaigning and that the People’s Action Party (PAP) will get “the first walkover victory” in the general election.

Raeesah and her WP team are taking on PAP in the contest for votes in Sengkang GRC.

“Whatever it is, I'm glad I was one of the first to leak out and viral screenshots of her Twitter account [sic],” he wrote, thanking other “unnamed sources” for aiding him to provide additional information.

The man also referenced Raeesah’s father, Farid Khan, who is the president of the Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SMCCI).

“Who cares about your father? SMCCI very big, meh? Best for you to step down, Raeesa, or he'll be next [sic],” he threatened, hashtagging his post with #RevengeForIvanLim and #MajulahPAP.

On Twitter, the man made an even stronger assertion of his support for his “favourite political party” and calling himself an "independent internet bogeyman".

When confronted about his agenda, he doubled down on his goal to sabotage WP’s run for Sengkang GRC.

Netizens also pointed out that he posted several offensive posts against other ethnic groups in the past.

"I hate to be racist but yesterday's supermarket rage where all the shelves end up empty just shows the typical behaviour of Chinese non-believers who are afraid to die. Lucky we Muslims believe in Allah, faith, fate and acceptance. Keep calm and pray." PHOTO: Twitter screengrab

The man has since made his Twitter, Instagram and Facebook account unavailable to the public, but not before netizens subjected him to a flurry of criticism.

