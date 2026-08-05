2 arrested over alleged loanshark harassment taken back to crime scene

A 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, who were arrested over their alleged involvement in multiple loanshark harassment cases, were taken back to the scene of one of the alleged offences by police on Tuesday (Aug 5).

The pair, Muhammad Ziqri Hakimi Nazimudin and Azzahra Nurlatifah, and the police investigators arrived at Block 635 Bedok Reservoir Road at about 10am.

Dressed in white T-shirts and navy blue shorts, with their wrists and ankles restrained, they retraced their alleged movements at the scene.

They were later taken to a second location at Block 606C Tampines Street 61 at about 10.50am.

The duo were earlier charged in connection with an incident that allegedly took place on Aug 2 between 1.56am and 2.02am at Block 24 Chai Chee Road.

According to court documents, they allegedly splashed white paint on the gate of a residential unit and pasted a debtor's note written in black.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the pair are believed to be involved in at least 10 other similar cases of loanshark harassment across the island.

In the reported incidents, the main gates and doors of several residential units were allegedly splashed with white, black, yellow and red paint, while debtor's notes were pasted on doors.

The two suspects were arrested within nine hours of the first report being lodged. Two mobile phones were also seized as case exhibits.

The next mention will be on Aug 11.

If convicted of loanshark harassment under the Moneylenders Act, each faces a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, a jail term of up to five years, and up to six strokes of the cane.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com