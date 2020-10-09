Police looking for man to assist with investigations into knife attack at Serangoon

The police are looking for a man to assist with investigations into a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon, which took place at 525 Serangoon Road in the early morning of Oct 8.

A 33-year-old man was attacked by another man with a knife, suffering injuries on his left arm. He was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Prior to the attack, the men were seen having a heated argument, the police wrote in an appeal for information.

Photos of the crime scene were circulated on Facebook, with some netizens thinking that people had died due to the presence of police tents.

But the tents are believed to have been used to shield the evidence from the rain, 8world reported.

Man injured in knife attack after heated argument at Serangoon Road, police looking for suspect https://bit.ly/33I9CHT Posted by Stomp on Thursday, October 8, 2020

This would be the second knife attack in a week.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged after stabbing a 23-year-old man outside NTUC FairPrice in Boon Lay shopping centre on Wednesday (Oct 7).

To submit information on the incident, call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or visit i-witness at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

lamminlee@asiaone.com