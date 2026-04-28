'Better settle before set fire': Teen to be charged over multiple loan shark harassment cases

A 19-year-old male teenager will be charged in court on Tuesday (April 28) for his alleged involvement in multiple cases of loan shark harassment islandwide.

Police said in a news release on Monday night that they were alerted to multiple cases of loan shark harassment between Saturday and Sunday.

The alleged incidents took place at residential units in 11 locations across Singapore, such as Aljunied, Bukit Panjang, Sembawang, Sengkang, Serangoon, Tampines, and Yishun.

Photographs of the alleged crime scenes provided by the police show the main doors of several residential units splashed with red paint.

There were also debtor notes, mostly imploring the victims to pay up, including one with threatening words: "O$P$. Better find (person) settle before set fire (sic)."

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division, Bedok Police Division, Woodlands Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre established the identity of the male teen through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was arrested within 14 hours of the reports being made.

A total of 10 cans of paint, 13 debtor's notes and one mobile phone were seized from the teenager as case exhibits.

The offence of loan shark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, imprisonment of up to five years, and up to six strokes of the cane.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loan sharks and not work with or assist them in any way.

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editor@asiaone.com