Police appeal for information on missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Jurong
He was last seen around Block 553 Jurong West Street 42 on Sunday (June 28) morning
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force (left), Google Maps (right)
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 12-year-old boy, Caleb Vhonext Fulgencio Delos Reyes, who was last seen in Jurong.
Police said in a news release on Sunday (June 28) that Caleb was last seen at about 9.30am on Sunday at 553 Jurong West Street 42, wearing a grey t-shirt with black shorts and black slippers.
The address is in the vicinity of Jurong Spring Neighbourhood Park.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
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