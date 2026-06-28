Police appeal for information on missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Jurong

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 12-year-old boy, Caleb Vhonext Fulgencio Delos Reyes, who was last seen in Jurong.

Police said in a news release on Sunday (June 28) that Caleb was last seen at about 9.30am on Sunday at 553 Jurong West Street 42, wearing a grey t-shirt with black shorts and black slippers.

The address is in the vicinity of Jurong Spring Neighbourhood Park.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

[[nid:735166]]

editor@asiaone.com