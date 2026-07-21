Police appeal for information on missing 13-year-old last seen in Tampines
Sahil Rehmat Ali Anjum, 13, was last seen around Tampines Bus Interchange on Tuesday (July 21)
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force (left), SBS Transit (right)
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy, Sahil Rehmat Ali Anjum, who was last seen in Tampines.
Police said in a news release on Tuesday (July 21) that Sahil was last seen at about 4.40pm the same day near Tampines Bus Interchange.
He was purportedly wearing a green singlet and black shorts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
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