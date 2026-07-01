Police appeal for information on 2 missing boys last seen in Tampines

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of two boys — 12-year-old Muhammad Aydrian Ruhazeeq Bin Muhammad Basil Hafidin, and 13-year-old Muhammad Ayden Ruhazeeq Bin Muhammad Basil Hafidin.

In a news release on Wednesday (July 1) morning, the police said Aydrian and Ayden were last seen at about 7pm on Monday at Block 492E Tampines Street 45.

Aydrian was wearing a black t-shirt, while Ayden was wearing a yellow t-shirt.

The said address is in the vicinity of Dunman Secondary School.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 999 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

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