Police appeal for information on missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Ang Mo Kio

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 12-year-old teenage girl, Koon Hui Lin, who was last seen in Ang Mo Kio.

Police said in a news release on Thursday (June 25) that Hui Lin was last seen at about 10am on Wednesday at Block 131 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, wearing a black t-shirt and grey pants.

The address is in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio Town Garden and the popular Ang Mo Kio Park McDonald's.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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