Police appeal for information on missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Tampines
13-year-old Hailey Goh Ming Shan was last seen near UOB Tampines Centre at about 6am on July 8
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old teenage girl, Hailey Goh Ming Shan, who was last seen in Tampines.
Police said in a news release on Wednesday (July 8) night that Hailey was last seen in the vicinity of UOB Tampines Centre at about 6am the same day.
She was wearing a purple T-shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
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