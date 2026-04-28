Police appeal for information on 2 missing teen girls last seen in Pasir Ris

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Daeng Nur'adriani Binte Daeng Muhammad Fairus and 14-year-old El Amrithanjali.

In a news release on Tuesday (April 28) morning, the police said Daeng Nur'adriani and El Amrithanjali were last seen at about 12.05pm on Monday, in the vicinity of 9 Pasir Ris Drive 6.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that this is at the address of Hai Sing Catholic School.

Police said Daeng Nur'adriani was wearing her school uniform, a dark blue polo top with a light blue skirt, while El Amrithanjali, also in school uniform, was wearing a white blouse.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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editor@asiaone.com