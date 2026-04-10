singapore

Police seeking information on missing 14-year-old male teen last seen in Bedok

Daryl Tan Jing Kang was last seen in the vicinity of Block 25 New Upper Changi Road at about 5.15pm on Thursday (April 9)
Police seeking information on missing 14-year-old male teen last seen in Bedok
Those with information on 14-year-old Daryl Tan Jing Kang can call the police hoteline at 1800-255-000.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
PUBLISHED ONApril 10, 2026 1:15 AMBYAsiaOne

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old male teenager, Daryl Tan Jing Kang.

In a news release on Friday (April 10) morning, the police said he was last seen in the vicinity of Block 25 New Upper Changi Road at about 5.15pm on Thursday.

He was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 999 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

[[nid:732837]]

editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceMissingTeenagersChildren and Youth
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.